From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, have emerged as Best Performing Minister and Best Performing Governor of the Year 2025 respectively, at the forthcoming Democracy Heroes Award Africa.

The duo were recognised for their outstanding contributions to deepening democratic governance through people-oriented projects and policies that have improved the lives of citizens at the grassroots.

In the FCT, Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, is being recognized for expanding the capital city’s infrastructure base and transforming it into a world-class metropolis. Since assuming office in 2023, his administration has embarked on massive road construction, improved street lighting and basic amenities, and initiated programmes to rid the city of street urchins and beggars.

Similarly, Governor Uba Sani was honoured for his strides in improving security, investing in agriculture, infrastructure, and education across Kaduna State.

The Democracy Heroes Award, organised by the Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN), celebrates political leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers whose efforts have advanced democracy, job creation, youth empowerment, and poverty reduction across Africa.

With the theme, “Legacy of Leadership: Powering Africa’s Future,” this year’s edition is scheduled to hold on October 16 in Abuja.

Other honourees include Nigerian senators Sani Musa and Opeyemi Bamidele; President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko; former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; and governors of Borno, Cross River, Ondo, Oyo, Katsina, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, and Kebbi States, among others.

Project Director of FDN Projects, Olufunsho Ajagbonna, popularly known as Fajag, while congratulating the awardees, said the organisation remains committed to promoting excellence in leadership by recognising individuals who have distinguished themselves in public service.

He urged leaders not to be discouraged by criticisms but to stay focused on leaving behind a legacy of good governance that will enhance the wellbeing of the people.