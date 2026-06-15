From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State High Court sitting in Ilaro has brought to an end a three-year leadership crisis that rocked the Igbogila traditional institution in Yewa North Local Government Area, restoring the Igbogila Council of Chiefs to its pre-dispute status and nullifying the controversial suspension of five traditional title holders.

In the landmark judgment delivered by Justice I.B. Awofeso on June 2, 2026, the court adopted a settlement agreement reached between members of the Igbogila Council of Chiefs and the 11th and 12th defendants in Suit No. HCY/03/2023, effectively paving the way for reconciliation and stability within the community’s traditional governance structure.

The suit was instituted by 10 chiefs led by the Basorun of Igbogila, Chief Akinlolu A. Ajibade, on behalf of the Igbogila Council of Chiefs, challenging actions allegedly taken against some members of the council, including their purported suspension and interference in the administration of the traditional institution.

The claimants, who included several principal chiefs of the ancient town, sought declarations affirming that under Yoruba, Yewa and Igbogila native law, customs and traditions, princes of a ruling house have no customary authority or responsibility to interfere in or usurp the powers vested in the Olu of Igbogila and the Council of Chiefs regarding the performance of their statutory roles.

They also prayed the court to declare that the late monarch, HRH Oba Ebenezer Osungade Olanloye, the Olu of Igbogila, was unwittingly influenced in the alleged suspension or removal imposed on five traditional chiefs. They further asked the court to invalidate the purported suspension, restrain certain individuals from meddling in the affairs of the traditional institution and nullify chieftaincy titles allegedly conferred without the approval of the recognised Council of Chiefs.

Meanwhile, following the court’s earlier decision to strike out the names of the 2nd to 10th defendants from the suit in a ruling delivered on June 2, 2026, on the grounds that they had no constitutional role in the operations of the Igbogila Council of Chiefs, the claimants subsequently withdrew their case against them.

Court records showed that on June 26, 2024, the judge initially handling the matter, Justice O.S. Oloyede, advised the parties to explore an amicable resolution and subsequently referred the matter to the Multi-Door Courthouse in Abeokuta for mediation.

Following the referral, the parties engaged in a series of reconciliation meetings, but only the claimants and the 11th and 12th defendants reached a compromise, while the 2nd to 10th defendants reportedly withdrew from the mediation process.

As part of the settlement, the parties amicably agreed to return the Igbogila Council of Chiefs to the status quo ante, thereby restoring the authentic Igbogila Council of Chiefs to the composition that existed as of November 12, 2022, and declaring the purported suspension and removal of the five chiefs invalid, noting that the action was not carried out by the late monarch and therefore lacked legitimacy.

During the proceedings, counsel to the claimants, A.I. Ogunbade, urged the court to adopt the terms of settlement as its judgment, a request supported by counsel representing the 11th and 12th defendants.

Justice Awofeso subsequently entered judgment in line with the agreed terms contained in paragraphs one, three, four, five and six of the settlement agreement dated August 15, 2025, holding that the interests of the traditional institution were adequately represented before the court despite the demise of the monarch.

In its judgment, the court endorsed the immediate resumption of meetings and sittings of the Council of Chiefs in an open and public setting devoid of rancour or ill feeling, recognising Chief Akinlolu A. Ajibade as the Acting Head of the Igbogila Council of Chiefs pending the emergence and installation of a substantive Olu of Igbogila.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the claimants, Adegbenro Ogungbade, described the ruling as a landmark victory for justice, due process and the preservation of the customs and traditions of Igbogila.

He said that by adopting the terms of settlement reached by the parties, the Honourable Court had effectively restored the Igbogila Council of Chiefs to its lawful composition as it existed before the dispute and affirmed the invalidity of the purported suspension or removal of the affected chiefs.

Ogungbade said the judgment reinforces the authority and legitimacy of the Council of Chiefs and further underscores the principle that the administration of traditional institutions must be conducted in accordance with established native law, custom and due process.

“What this means is that the 1st to 10th claimants, as well as the 11th and 12th defendants in the matter are at liberty to hold their council of chiefs meetings and take over the reigns of governance of the community from those who are usurpers. Judgement have been delivered and the usurpers have been chased away. They also agreed and declared that they are not chiefs, and thence there’s no where in the Yoruba land that princes of a town would now determine how the community is governed, it’s only the chiefs appointed under native law and custom. So the 1st to 10th claimants, including the 11th and 12th defendants are chiefs so duly appointed under native laws and customs, and pursuant to the Chiefs Law of Ogun State”, Ogungbade declared.

He expressed delight that the judgment had laid a solid foundation for reconciliation, unity and sustainable peace within the community, expressing the belief that all stakeholders would embrace the spirit of the settlement, work together in the interest of Igbogila and support the process leading to the selection and installation of a new monarch for the progress and development of the town.

Also speaking on the judgment on behalf of the claimants, the Elemo of Igbogila, Chief Semiu K. Banmeke, described the ruling as a victory for justice, peace and the preservation of the community’s traditional heritage.

He said the judgment had finally resolved issues that had threatened the unity of the town’s traditional institution and expressed confidence that the community would emerge stronger, more united and better positioned for growth and development following the court-backed reconciliation.

Banmeke assured residents that the process for the selection and installation of a new Olu of Igbogila would commence soon, stressing that the judgment had effectively restored the traditional council with all its instrumentalities of office, affirmed the leadership structure agreed upon by the parties and paved the way for reconciliation within the community. He expressed optimism that the process would be free of rancour and hostility.

Chief Banmeke commended the Ogun State judiciary, the state government, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Ogun State Governor, youths of Igbogila, media practitioners and indigenes of the town for supporting the quest for justice and a peaceful resolution of the crisis, as well as standing by the truth throughout the dispute.