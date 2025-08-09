Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, former Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, and others who campaigned against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 should be sacked.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday, Lamido said members who undermined the party to the advantage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must be sanctioned by the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“All those erring members, the Wikes, the Ortoms, the Ikpeazus and others, who openly campaigned against the PDP in the 2023 elections, and who say that they are going to work for the APC in 2027, should be sacked from the party.

“From way back after the primaries of 2022 leading to the elections of 2023, there are people who, because of their interest and ambition, felt aggrieved about what transpired in the party’s convention.

“And they turned out against the party and fought the party. We’ve been having this kind of problem, the impunity of people castrating the party and denouncing it.

“In the constitution, if you breach the party’s code, you are sanctioned. But somehow, going into a ditch, the party executives are now alive to their responsibilities,” he said.