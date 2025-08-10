By Seyi Babalola

The National Youth Service Corps has disputed allegations that Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye (State Code: LA/24B/8325), also known as “Raye,” was refused her Certificate of National Service for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Caroline Embu, the NYSC spokesperson, released a statement on Sunday describing the claims circulating online as untrue and without substance, claiming Raye was disciplined for absence during April clearance.

“Contrary to these claims, Raye is one of 131 corps members whose CNS was withheld not as punishment for dissent, but for valid disciplinary reasons.

“Specifically, her service year was extended by two months because she failed to attend the April biometric clearance, as required by the NYSC Bye-Laws,” the statement read.

The scheme stressed that such extensions were a standard procedure applied uniformly, with no political motive involved, adding that similar sanctions had long been imposed on corps members who failed to meet clearance obligations.

“It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case,” the statement concluded.

Raye, who served in Lagos State, gained public attention months ago after a viral video in which she lamented rising living costs and economic difficulties in the country.

On Saturday, she resorted to Instagram to claim that she was refused her certificate when she went to get it with her colleagues.

She stated that NYSC authorities claimed she did not finish her April clearance, which she strenuously refuted.

According to her, she presented herself for approval but was constantly ordered to wait by her Local Government Inspector.

She further said that the LGI later refused to clear her, took her file, and told her to leave the office.