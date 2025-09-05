The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed why Lagos-based businessman, Olasijibomi Ogundele, is wanted by the anti-graft agency.

Ogundele, who is the CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, is wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

Speaking in a wanted notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and posted on its official X handle on Friday, EFCC members of the public with knowledge of Ogundele’s whereabouts to come forward.

“The public is hereby notified that Olasijibomi Ogundele of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of diversion of funds and money laundering.

“Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State. His last known address is: G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices, or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: [email protected], or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies,” the notice reads.

See the notice below: