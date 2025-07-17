Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has spoken about his connection to Jamaica, revealing that he once considered himself more Jamaican.

In a recent interview with Capital Xtra London, Burna Boy shared that he developed a deep connection with the Caribbean nation while studying in Brixton, United Kingdom, years ago.

He added that listening to Jamaican music influenced his love for the country.

“Jamaica has always been a part of me — from my dad playing Super Cat and stuff when I was a kid to me ending up in Brixton, when almost every Nigerian in the UK was either in school or in Peckham. I ended up in Brixton.

“So, I considered myself more Jamaican at the time simply for the fact that everyone around me was Jamaican and Caribbean. There were minimal Nigerians around me at that time.

“When I go back home to Nigeria, then I’m really a Nigerian. But when I was here, I’m Jamaican.

“Even the Africans that were my guys were not Nigerians. They were Gambians, Ugandans, and Congolese. There were only two Nigerians in my crew,” Burna Boy stated.