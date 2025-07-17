By Henry Akubuiro

Mike Abdul, in Manchester, UK, on June 28, 2025, wouldn’t have been possible without the Midas touch of Whobaadblood. While a few might not have known, many in the audience realised that the heartbeat of the event wasn’t just the one on stage but another off the stage ensuring all instrumentals got the right keys and the sound was pitch perfect. On the scene, Whobaadblood, the award-winning sound engineer, turned a high-energy celebration into a technically flawless experience.

Hosted at The Lighthouse Center in Salford, Manchester, the 10th anniversary of MyGreenGene drew a diverse crowd, with performances from stars, like Kenny Blaq, LC Beatz, Danny Young, and rising acts across gospel and Afrobeat genres. To ensure every vocal left a heart-rhythymic kick and immersive transition, Whobaadblood’s knowledge on soundstage activities left a staggering pulse.

Known offstage as Ikemesit Nkereuwem-Tim, Whobaadblood brought more than cables and faders to the table, he brought alive the performances in a compelling manner. As the lead sound engineer, banked on by Mike Abdul, he levitated the spirit of the audience by orchestrating a solid link between the audience and performers through solid vibes.

Every sound output was intentional. Whether it was the blend of Afrobeat percussion or gospel tones soaring over the crowd, Whobaadblood’s touch lured the audience to the dance floor and tickled them unend. A former member of the Midnight Crew, Mike Abdul delivered a performance that was both spirit-filled and sonically dynamic, thanks, in large parts, to Whobaadblood’s finely tuned engineering that made every note count.

Mike Abdul’s “mini-tour” didn’t just end at The Lighthouse. Mike Abdul and Whobaadblood reconvened on the 29th of June, 2025, at the Breakthrough Parish of the RCCG in Bolton. Once again, Whobaadblood ensured the sonics and pitch of every instrument had been tuned to perfection ahead of an elevating live performance for a packed auditorium to experience the “Ojoro” crooner’s ministrations in the most immersive and inspiring way possible.

For Whobaadblood, seeing the people watch Mike Abdul in an all-white outfit that consists of a long-sleeved top and wide-legged trousers, singing praises in an effortless and heavenly way, was a delight to watch. Needless to say, these back-to-back events weren’t just gigs; they were creative partnerships. His ability to handle complex sound systems in different settings, maintain clarity across multiple acts, and highlight the uniqueness of Abdul’s gospel tone reaffirmed why Whobadblood is highly sought after across the UK’s Nigerian music communities.

The synergy between Mike Abdul, the gospel artist and Whobadblood, the sound engineer, was seamless.. While Abdul ministered with power, Whobaadblood sculpted the audio atmosphere to sync, layering vocal effects, balancing background vocals, and instrumental cues with practiced precision.

Coming off a string of recognitions, including Sound Engineer of the Year at RBE UK Award, Whobaadblood proved, once again, why he was considered one of the most innovative up-and-coming sound masters on the UK-Nigerian entertainment scene. Even his Afrocentric EP, which has garnered tens of thousands of streams, is a testament to his layered, intentional approach to sound.

In two separate yet powerful events, one marking a cultural milestone, the other a convention, Whobaadblood and Mike Abdul created an unforgettable audio journey that has continued to resonate across borders.