By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has said that since launching its Lagos-London routeflight on March 30, 2024, it has operated over 662 flights and transported more than 136,661 passengers.

In a statement marking the first anniversary of the route, Ejike Ndiulo, Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace, highlighted the airline’s role in setting industry benchmarks and transforming Africa’s aviation sector.

The milestone, he said, underscores Air Peace’s successful entry into the European market and its contribution to elevating Nigeria’s global aviation presence.

Ndiulo said over the past year, the airline has prioritised customer-centric initiatives, including generous luggage allowances, streamlined airport transfers, and partnerships such as the collaboration with SIMPLAA UK to offer premium limousine services including a 10 per cent discount on Gatwick Airport transfers. Additionally, he said Air Peace introduced a 15 per cent student discount on economy class tickets for Nigeria-London travel, further enhancing accessibility.

Speaking on the milestone, Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said: “Launching the Lagos-London route was a historic milestone for both Air Peace and Nigerian aviation. Over the past year, we’ve not only sustained operations but excelled, delivering world-class service, expanding passenger benefits, and boosting the economy. This success reaffirms our mission to make international travel more accessible and affordable for Nigerians,”.

Onyema also emphasised the importance of national support, noting that the continued success of the London service relies on the patronage and backing of Nigerians.

The airline’s Boeing 777 fleet has been central to its strategy, offering competitive fares, luxury amenities, and a premium travel experience, solidifying Air Peace as a symbol of excellence in the region’s aviation industry.