From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State will ensure President Bola Tinubu gets Abia votes in 2027.

He made the remarks in Umuahia, while unveiling the Renewed Hope Partners office in the state capital, dedicated to the advancement of the party in the state. Kalu stated that the office would serve as a hub for all the pro-President Tinubu’s groups to meet and strategise on how to plan for the re-election of the president. He added that the office would be spread across the five states in the South East towards raising foot soldiers for Tinubu ahead of the next general election.

His words: “APC is in charge of Abia politics. We came to prepare the ground for 2027 campaign. South East has been accused of not bringing large votes to the centre during elections and we want to change that scenario.

“We are going to give Tinubu Abia votes in 2027; the South East must align with Mr.President because we cannot move the nation forward without moving Abia and South East forward.”

Debunking insinuation in some quarters that President Tinubu has not done anything for the South East, Kalu disclosed that the President has not failed the people of the South East.

Earlier, the APC state chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu, described President Tinubu as a visionary leader, who took decisions that his predecessors could not take in the interest of the masses.