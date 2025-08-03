By Gabriel Dike

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will release the results of the May/June 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Monday.

The school examination was taken by 1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 approved secondary schools.

WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Dangut, will announce the release of the May/June 2025 WASSCE at Yaba headquarters on Monday.

The release of the WASSCE results will brighten the chances of candidates who applied for admission in the 2024/2025 academic session into the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Many of the candidates who wrote the 2025 school examination did so as awaiting results candidates.

Also, some institutions, including private institutions, have started the admission process with dates for the post-UTME screening/test.

Dangut said: “In tune with our recent tradition, the results of candidates sitting the examination will be released 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, while certificates will be printed and issued to schools in less than 90 days after the release of results.”

He added that the results will be released along with the digital copies of candidates’ certificates, which can be accessed on the digital certificate platform.