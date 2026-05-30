PSG edge Arsenal on penalties, retain UCL title

Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday nicked Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time to retain their UEFA Champions League title.

The game played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest started on an exciting note as Kai Havertz put the Gunners ahead after a daring solo run in the 5th minute.

A solid defensive display saw Mikel Arteta’s side stave off series of attacks from the relentless PSG.

However, Dembele drew level from the penalty spot in the 64th minute. The goal restored parity and shifted momentum in favour of Luis Enrique’s side.

Both teams created opportunities during the remainder of normal time and extra time, but neither could find a decisive winner despite intense attacking pressure.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta introduced fresh legs from the bench, while PSG boss Luis Enrique made key tactical adjustments as the match remained deadlocked at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

The contest was ultimately decided by a tense penalty shootout.

PSG converted four of their spot-kicks through Gonçalo Ramos, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Beraldo.

Arsenal responded with successful efforts from Viktor Gyökeres, Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli, but misses from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães proved costly.

Beraldo calmly dispatched the winning kick before Gabriel’s decisive miss handed PSG a 4-3 shootout victory.

The triumph sees PSG become only the second club in the modern Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy after Real Madrid’s famous three-peat between 2016 and 2018.

It also further cements Luis Enrique’s status as one of Europe’s elite coaches after guiding the Paris club to back-to-back continental crowns.