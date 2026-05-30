VQBF sets July 23rd date for basketball, leadership camp in Lagos

By Joe Apu

Victoria’s Queens Basketball Foundation (VQBF) has announced plans to host its 2026 Girls Camp, a faith-based basketball and leadership development programme designed to empower young girls through sports, mentorship and personal growth.

The three-day camp, themed “My Identity” (1 Peter 2:9), will hold from July 24 to 26, 2026, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The organisers expect between 100 and 120 girls aged 12 to 17 from across South-West Nigeria, as well as a guest coach and a few participants from Sierra Leone, making the event a platform for both local and international engagement.

The camp will feature experienced female basketball coaches from Nigeria and abroad, with Coach Justin Gonzalez of THINKHOOPS USA serving as the international guest coach and facilitator for the Coaches Clinic. VQBF coaches and other invited facilitators will also lead basketball training sessions and mentorship activities throughout the event.

Speaking on the vision behind the camp, Founder of Victoria’s Queens Basketball Foundation, Deborah Fayemi, said the initiative goes beyond developing basketball talents.

“At Victoria’s Queens Basketball Foundation, we believe every girl has a purpose and a unique identity. This camp is designed to help young girls discover who they are, build confidence, develop leadership skills and understand that they can make a positive impact in their communities,” Fayemi said.

“While basketball remains a powerful tool for engagement and development, our mission is to nurture the whole person through mentorship, education, character building and faith-based values. We want every participant to leave inspired, equipped and empowered to pursue excellence in every area of life.”

The camp programme includes basketball skill development, leadership training, mentorship sessions, life-skills education, inspirational talks, worship sessions, networking opportunities, and scholarship and career guidance.

According to the organisers, the overall objective is to empower young girls academically, socially and spiritually while helping them become confident leaders and positive role models in society.

Victoria’s Queens Basketball Foundation is a faith-based non-profit organisation committed to empowering girls through sports, education, mentorship and spiritual development.