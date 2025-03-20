Sets up joint committee with House of Reps

Calls for committee of eminent Nigerians to mediate crisis

By Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senate has unanimously approved the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, as declared by President Bola Tinubu earlier in the week.

Following a closed-door session that lasted about one and a half hours, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the decision, citing constitutional provisions that empower the legislature to act in such situations.

“The Senate invokes the powers conferred on it by Section 305(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and approves the proclamation of the state of emergency declared by Mr President in Rivers State,” Akpabio declared.

To ensure oversight of the emergency administration, the Senate also invoked Section 11(4) of the Constitution, which authorises the National Assembly to set up a joint ad-hoc committee with the House of Representatives to monitor governance in the state.

Akpabio explained, “The Senate further resolved that a joint committee of both chambers be established to oversee the administration of Rivers State henceforth.”

Additionally, the Senate approved the formation of a Committee of Eminent Nigerians to mediate and reconcile the conflicting factions within the state government during the emergency period.

“The Senate further resolved that a Committee of Eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the government of Rivers State within the period of the state of emergency,” Akpabio stated. When the motion for approval was put to a voice vote, there was no opposition.

“For final ratification, I put it to the Senate that those in favour of the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers State should say ‘aye’,” Akpabio said, to which all senators responded affirmatively.

“This approval is done with unanimity, without a single ‘nay’,” he added.

He further clarified that the state of emergency would be subject to review or termination at any time by the President but must not exceed six months.

“Pursuant to Section 60 of the Constitution, Section 305(2), and our rules—Rule 1(b) and Rules 133, 134, 135, and 136 of the Senate Standing Orders—the State of Emergency Proclamation in Rivers State has been approved, along with other vital resolutions,” Akpabio stated.

Before the closed-door session commenced, a mild altercation occurred between Senate President Akpabio and Senator Seriake Dickson.

The exchange began when Dickson raised a Point of Order after Akpabio read the written gazette on the proclamation and called on the Senate Leader to guide deliberations.

As Dickson attempted to speak, Akpabio interjected: “Senator Dickson, please hold on with your point of order. I heard all that you said on television yesterday—that the Senate will not go with you on this issue, and we are not going to go with you.”

He added: “You are a former governor like myself and now a distinguished senator. Please, let’s do things in the interest of Nigerians.”

However, when Dickson was eventually allowed to speak, he cited Order 133 of the Senate Standing Rules, which mandates that matters of state of emergency must be deliberated in a closed-door session.

Akpabio upheld the point of order, leading to the executive session, after which the Senate reached its resolutions.

Following the approval, the Senate adjourned for 30 minutes to adopt the votes and proceedings of the session. It later reconvened briefly before adjourning to Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Akpabio commended his colleagues for their cooperation, expressing hope that the emergency rule would restore peace and stability in Rivers State.

“It is our hope that this declaration of a state of emergency will bring peace and ensure a speedy resolution of all the issues that led to the unrest,” he said.