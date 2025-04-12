From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam has said that the university placed high premium on merit, fairness and excellence.

Ujam said this in Nsukka on Saturday in an address during the institution’s 51st Matriculation Ceremony in which over 10,000 students took matriculation vows.

He said that any student who wants to succeed in the university must work hard, be punctual and attend classes regularly as well as be law-abiding at all times.

“UNN places high premium on merit, fairness and excellence in everything, so for you to succeed you must work hard, be punctual and attend classes regularly as well as be law-abiding at all times.

“Punctual and regular class attendance and participation in all programmes forms a substantial part of your continuous assessments,” he said.

The VC urged the new students to always be conscious that UNN is the first indigenous university in the country and strived to be the best in all.

“Our underpinning philosophy is to seek the truth, to teach the truth, to preserve the truth and to restore the dignity of man as our motto.

“Our students are expected to live amicably and in harmony with other members of the university community.

“This can be achieved by mutual respect irrespective of differences in culture, religion, tribe or habits,” he said.

He disclosed that the university had several policies to support and protect students from exploitation, harassment, intimidation and other forms of abuse at the hands of fellow students and staff.

“My administration will continue to implement these policies to ensure students study in an atmosphere devoid of social encumbrances.

“You are therefore encouraged to report any form of exploitation or harassment to the appropriate authorities, notably the Dean of Student Affairs or your Head of Department,” he said.

Ujam warned the new students not to involve themselves in any secret cult group warning that the university would not hesitate to rusticate any student found participating in cult activities and other social vices.

“UNN has zero tolerance to cultism, examination malpractice and any other form of anti-social behaviours as such will either earn you suspension or expulsion,” he said.

The VC congratulated the new students for meeting all conditions required to be admitted into the university, reminding them that the journey towards making a good result on graduation starts now.

“Please stay focused, work hard and abide by the institution’s rules and regulations as well as the country’s laws, it’s in your best interest,” the VC advised.

Prof. Chukwuemeka Nworu, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences while addressing new students from the faculty told the matriculants to count themselves lucky for gaining admission to one of the most prestigious faculties in the university

“Congratulations, you should be proud of yourselves, I also congratulate your parents as their sacrifices, prayers and support have taken you this far.

“Be reminded that our faculty is renowned for academic excellence, research, innovation and strong commitment to producing pharmacists who are globally competitive and locally relevant.

“From this moment, we expect you to uphold the values and ethos that define this faculty which include discipline, integrity, diligence and excellence,” he said.

Some matriculants interviewed promised to work hard, and abide by the university’s rules and regulations to earn good results on graduation that would make their parents proud of them.