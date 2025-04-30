From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Wednesday refuted a national daily’s report alleging that some universities, including UNILORIN, engaged in illegal deductions and exploitation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

The university’s spokesman, Kunle Akogun, in a statement, described the report as a mistake and dissociated UNILORIN from any shady practices.

“We wish to dissociate the university from involvement in any shady deal in the administration of NELFUND disbursements as it concerns our students,” Akogun said. He noted that the reporter failed to seek clarification before implicating UNILORIN.

Akogun detailed NELFUND disbursements: “In the first tranche, for the 2022/2023 session, we received N52,897,000 for 802 students, all of whom have been fully refunded.”

The second tranche of N219,407,370 for 2,171 students faced a N2,500 shortfall per student for 1,850 beneficiaries due to delayed disbursements, but students were exempted from school charges to complete registration. The third tranche of N679,020,930 for 7,273 students is ongoing, with 1,907 students in Batch 1 receiving full refunds.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Ilorin does not levy any student,” Akogun stated, emphasising UNILORIN’s zero tolerance for illegality and commitment to students’ welfare.