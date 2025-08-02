From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has lauded Nigerian women over 90 percentage exclusive breastfeeding of their babies.

Chief of Nutrition, UNICEF,Abuja, Nemat Hajeebhoy, stated this during the launch of Breastfeeding Week held at Ambursa in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Hajeebhoy who was delighted over excellent performances of Nigerian mothers in the are of exclusively breastfeeding of their children, noted that the event was organised to further encourage nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding.

According to her,; “We are gathered here for one single mission and that mission is to put mothers and babies first, to build sustainable support system for every mother and every child in Nigeria.

“Breastfeeding is not just a food but it’s a newborn first vaccine and first means of survival. The right to breastfeed is enshrined in the Convention Rights of the Child, which Nigeria is a signatory.

“I would like to start first by sharing a good news about our mothers, thank you mothers for breastfeeding. Over 90 percent of Nigerian mothers breastfeed, so, congratulations to the mothers,” she said.

The Chief of Nutrition, expressed concern over few of surveying facts which indicated a decline in exclusive breastfeeding among nursing mothers.

She stressed the need for stakeholders to come together and take a decisive action and support mothers to discharge their responsibilities.

Hajeebhoy lauded Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi for taking a bold step by approving six months maternity leave for “our mothers”, adding that breastfeeding was not only nice to do but also a means to secure and safeguard the health and future of children.

Earlier, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto, Mr Michael Juma stressed the need for all stakeholders to promote early breastfeeding and urged all mothers to prioritise breastfeeding in the first two years.

He also urged policymakers and politicians to pay attention to issues of breastfeeding.

In her remark,the wife of Kebbi Governor, Hajiya Nafisa Nasir-Idris called on women to exclusively breastfeed their children to pave the way for a healthier society.

She explained that exclusive breastfeeding would increases the child’s intellectual capacity, wisdom, and agility.

Idris encouraged the women to imbibe the spirit of personal and environmental hygiene to prevent outbreak of diseases.

The governor’s wife commended her husband for priorotising health issues in the state as well as extending the necessary support to her pet projects.

On his part, Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yunusa Musa Isma’il, appreciated all development partners for their active contribution to different programmes in the state, especially in health sector.

Isma’il assured the readiness of the present administration to join hands with the partners through the provision of counterpart funds to minimise the scourge of malnutrition and other diseases in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Halima Hassan-Kamba, appreciated the women of Kebbi for embracing exclusive breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding gives children health, wisdom, improve bond between mothers and children, it reduces risk of cancer, it serves as a family planning strategy and gives mothers satisfaction,” she noted.