Sheikh Gumi: I saw herdsmen revolting over longstanding injustice

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said he is being treated like an offender for foreseeing a revolt of herdsmen over longstanding injustice, cattle rustling and social injustice.

The Kaduna-based cleric said the wanton waste of human lives that accompanied that revolt could have been avoided if the nation had listened to their grievances.

Gumi made the submission in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Gumi reiterated his long-held stance that the Nigerian government should offer amnesty to the herdsmen as it did to the militants that frequently bombed pipelines in the Niger Delta in the past.

Gumi said, “The issue is that they don’t want a solution since it’s ‘them’.

“Let us not forget that President Yaraduwa gave them the amnesty, yet subsequent governments continue tirelessly to engage the terrorists.”

Gummi quoted an article by pro-democracy activist and former Ekiti senator, Babafemi Ojudu, who stated that seeking to understand militants, insurgents, agitators, or terrorists was not surrendering to them.

The cleric said, “Someone intelligent should read this article and explain the difference between what I did with bandits.

“I saw a revolt of herdsmen from long-standing injustice, rustling of their cattle, and social injustice.

“To expose that became an offence. Whereas simple listening would have averted the colossal waste of human lives.

“Allah will judge those responsible.”