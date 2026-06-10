Peter Obi reacts to Warri-Itakpe train derailment

10 June 2026 6:34 am WAT

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Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has reacted to the Warri-Itakpe train derailment which occurred on Monday.

Per reports, the death toll from the incident stands at four, with Obi taking to social media to offer prayers for the recovery of those injured.

The former governor also urged authorities to probe the derailment and put measures in place to restore public confidence.

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“Just received the sad news of the train derailment along the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor in Delta State.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate mishap, and I pray for the quick recovery of those injured.

“I urge the relevant authorities to investigate the immediate and remote causes of this derailment swiftly, ensure full accountability, and implement measures to restore public confidence in our rail systems,” Obi said.

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