HIV/TB: AHF seeks increased health funding in Benue, announces rollout of new HIV prevention injection

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

A Non Governmental Organization NGO, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria, has appealed to the Benue State House of Assembly to push for increased budgetary allocation to the health sector to enable the state tackle cases of Tuberculosis and HIV.

The organization which expressed worries over dwindling donor support said such could threaten the gains recorded in the fight against HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis in the state.

The Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, AHF Nigeria, Steve Aborisade made this appeal during an advocacy visit to the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga in Makurdi Wednesday evening.

Aborisade who was accompanied by other AHF officials also disclosed plans of the organization to commence the administration of Lenacapavir (LEN), a long-acting injectable Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) designed to prevent HIV infection.

He said the drug had already been launched in Benue State and that preparations were underway to train health workers who would administer the injection.

Aborisade explained that the introduction of Lenacapavir represents a major breakthrough in HIV prevention, particularly for individuals at high risk of infection.

According to him, the new injection requires only two doses annually and has shown remarkable effectiveness in preventing HIV transmission.

He stressed that while significant progress has been made in reducing HIV prevalence and preventing mother-to-child transmission, sustaining these achievements would require greater financial commitment from both government and local stakeholders.

Aborisade noted that AHF’s interventions in Benue have contributed immensely to ensuring that babies born to HIV-positive mothers are delivered free of the virus, describing the programme as one of the success stories in the state’s health sector.

He informed that “Every day in our clinics, children are born HIV-free despite their mothers being positive. This shows that the treatment and preventive measures are working effectively.”

He further explained that the newly introduced Lenacapavir injection offers additional protection, particularly for HIV-negative individuals whose partners are living with the virus.

He said “If an HIV-negative woman whose husband is HIV-positive takes the injection twice a year, her chances of contracting HIV are significantly reduced. We are making progress, but we are worried because donor funding is shrinking,” he stated.

Aborisade noted that with the withdrawal of international donors, local authorities must take up the challenge to provide alternative funding sources if could years of progress in HIV control must be sustained and improved.

While he recalled discussions at a national conference on resource mobilisation held in Abuja last year, where stakeholders emphasized the need for governments and private individuals to increase domestic investments in healthcare, Aborisade therefore urged lawmakers to champion increased funding for health programmes, particularly those targeting HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, which often occur together and continue to pose serious public health challenges.

Responding, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Alfred Emberga, described the advocacy as apt and beneficial to the wellbeing of residents of the state.

Emberga acknowledged the critical role of the legislature in budgetary matters and pledged to consult with the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, regarding the decision for additional funding.

He noted that the Governor has passion on the wellbeing and health of citizens and has equally shown it in implementing government policies and programmes that address the health challenges of residents.

While he observed that the state’s 2026 budget had already reached its mid-year implementation stage, the Speaker expressed confidence that the Governor would support the move to further to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve public health outcomes across Benue State.