By Seyi Babalola

A baby girl has become the first child in the United Kingdom (UK) to be born after a womb transplant, marking a historic milestone in science.

Grace Davidson, 36, delivered birth after receiving a womb transplant from her older sister, Amy, in a breakthrough treatment.

Amy Isabel, named after her aunt and a surgeon who helped improve the transplant technique, is the first child born in the UK as a result of the treatment.

Mrs Davidson, a dietician, and her husband, Angus, 37, who works in finance, expressed their overwhelming joy at the arrival of their daughter.

The couple’s journey highlights the remarkable potential of womb transplantation to address uterine factor infertility.

Baby Amy was born by planned NHS Caesarean section on February 27 at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London.

Mrs Davidson said she felt “shock” when she first held her daughter, adding: “We have been given the greatest gift we could ever have asked for.”