From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked some media reports indicating that the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hajia Aisha Garba, has been involved in administrative misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of procedure.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, in a statement signed by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public in the Ministry, on Tuesday, described the allegation as baseless, sponsored, and completely untrue.

He noted that the allegation was a calculated smear campaign targeted at discrediting the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister described peddlers of the allegation, the Education Rights Activists Coalition (ERAC), as a faceless group that are appeared to be the handiwork of subversive elements threatened by the bold reforms currently underway in the basic education sector.

He appealed to Nigerians to disregard the allegations, and reaffirmed the full confidence in Aisha Garba’s leadership and commended her unwavering focus on transparency, inclusion, and excellence.

The Ministry further urged her and the UBEC team to remain resolute and undistracted in their mandate to deliver quality, safe, and globally competitive education for every Nigerian child.