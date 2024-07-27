Ubah: President Tinubu mourns deceased lawmaker

Following the demise of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Daily Sun reported that Ubah died in London, UK on Friday days ago after he started having a health crisis.

Reacting to his demise in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday, the nation’s leader prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the friends and colleagues of the late Senator, the National Assembly, and the government and people of Anambra State over this sad loss.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker, as well as for strength and comfort to his family.”

Until his death, Ubah represented the Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.