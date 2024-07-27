Breaking: Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah dies in London

From Emmanuel Uzor,Awka

There is disquiet over the rumored news of the death of Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Uba, representing Ananbra South Senatorial Zone.

Sunnews online gathered that the senator who was elected on the platform of Young Progressive Party, YPP for two terms and later defected to All Progressives Congress, APC allegedly died in London after a brief illness.

He was allegedly flown to London few days ago after he started having health crisis where he was reported dead on Friday evening.

Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah was born on 3rd September 1971. He hails from Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He is Politician, entrepreneur and businessman currently serving as Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Nigerian senate.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not officially confirmed by his family but rumours were rife that the Senator may have died from complications arising from his recent tummy tuck which saw him reduce his weight drastically.

Ends