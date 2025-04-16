From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two months after the killing of the chairman of Irewole Local Government, Osun State, Remi Abass, a sociopolitical group, The Osun West Majiyagbe Ambassadors (TOWMA), called for the arrest and prosecution of the killers.

Noting that the killing of Abass was a deliberate attempt to destabilise the growing demand for the zoning of 2026 governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the West Senatorial District, the group vowed to continue demanding for fair treatment irrespective of any attempt to silence their agitation.

Speaking after a peaceful rally at the Post Office – Oja Ale and later terminated at the Oluwo’s palace, Iwo, on Wednesday, Afeez Olalekan Ismail, acting Coordinator of TOWMA, urged the leadership of the APC to zone the 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West.

Describing Abass’ murder as “a scheme to weaken the West’s aspiration,” the group vowed that his struggle for equity must not be in vain.

“They want to destabilise us through the death of Honourable Abass and do not want the ticket to come from us, but we will not relent.

“His life was dedicated to advocating for fairness, and in honour of his legacy, we urge APC stakeholders not to let his death be in vain. His unwavering commitment must inspire meaningful action by ensuring that the APC candidate emerges from Osun West,” the group added.

TOWMA called on President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, National Secretary Ajibola Basiru, and Osun APC Chairman Tajudeen Lawal, as well as other key stakeholders, to consider their demands in the spirit of equity and justice.

“Despite our district’s sincere commitment and unwavering loyalty to the progressives, the marginalisation of Osun West is an undeniable fact. We urge our leaders to confront it with urgency and resolve,” the group said.

TOWMA argued that zoning the 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West would not only address historical injustice but also strengthen the party’s chances of reclaiming Osun from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Our members believe the political landscape in Osun State is ripe for transformation, and an APC candidate from Osun West offers the brightest chance of winning the gubernatorial election,” the group stated.

The group further recalled that Osun West delivered six out of its ten local government areas to the APC during the 2022 governorship election, despite the party’s flag bearer emerging from Osun Central—an act they described as a testament to the district’s loyalty.