Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, would be among internationally acclaimed scholars that will speak on the richness of African culture in London, United Kingdomn at a media awards event in May.

A renowned cyber-security and information technology management expert, Prof Ojo Ademola, who is the Board Chairman of Triangle International Magazine, United Kingdom, and other scholars, will also join the minister to showcase Africa’s invaluable contributions to world civilisation.

They are billed to speak during the third edition of the Triangle International Magazine lecture and awards, slated for the RHB 300 Hall, Goldsmiths, University of London on May 10, 2025.

The publisher of Triangle International Magazine, Femi Salako, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, said that the annual event is dedicated to celebrating and promoting African heritage.

He stated that this year’s gathering would be a dynamic blend of thought-provoking discussions and cultural reflections. He added that the event would showcase renowned scholars, who would delve into the significance of Africa’s cultural legacy and its burgeoning influence on global affairs.

“This event is not just a celebration of Africa’s heritage; it is a platform for intellectual discourse and cultural exchange. Our aim is to inspire a global audience to recognise and appreciate Africa’s invaluable contributions to world civilisation.

“We are raising the bar this year to ensure that voices from Africa and its diaspora resonate far and wide,” he said.

According to him, the event would also honour individuals and organisations for their exceptional contributions to preserving and advancing African heritage.