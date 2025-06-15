By Seyi Babalola

US President Donald Trump is considering placing a travel ban on Nigerians and citizens of additional 35 nations.

This would represent a considerable increase of the travel ban imposed by the administration earlier this month.

The list of countries was included in a State Department document, according to The Washington Post.

The memo noted that some countries had “no competent or cooperative central government authority to produce reliable identity documents or other civil documents,” or they suffered from “widespread government fraud.”

Others had large numbers of citizens who overstayed their visas in the United States.

The countries facing scrutiny in the memo: Angola; Antigua and Barbuda; Benin; Bhutan; Burkina Faso; Cabo Verde; Cambodia; Cameroon; Democratic Republic of Congo; Djibouti; Dominica; Ethiopia; Egypt; Gabon; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Kyrgyzstan; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritania; Niger; Nigeria; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; South Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uganda; Vanuatu; Zambia; and Zimbabwe.