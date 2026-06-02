US visa overhaul trims African centres, Lagos among 20 retained hubs

The United States is set to significantly restructure its visa processing system across Africa, reducing the number of embassies and consulates handling applications from nearly 50 to just 20 designated hubs, in what marks one of the most far-reaching consular reforms in recent years.

According to an internal State Department memo and U.S. officials cited by The Associated Press, the changes are expected to take effect in June, although a final implementation date has not been formally announced.

Under the new arrangement, visa processing for both immigrant and non-immigrant categories will be centralised in 20 selected African cities, while remaining diplomatic missions will scale back their services.

Nigeria’s Lagos is among the retained hubs, alongside key locations such as Accra, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Addis Ababa, Dakar and others spread across the continent.

Officials familiar with the plan say U.S. diplomats and consular leaders were briefed during a conference call last Friday as preparations for the rollout intensify.

The State Department, acting under directives tied to broader immigration reforms approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, says the adjustment is aimed at improving efficiency, tightening security screening, and aligning overseas operations with national priorities.

In a statement explaining its approach, the department noted that it is “constantly evaluating its overseas operations” to ensure resources are deployed effectively in support of U.S. interests.

While full visa processing will be concentrated in the 20 hubs, embassies in non-designated countries will continue to operate limited services, including assistance for American citizens, emergency support, and select diplomatic visa cases.

The reform is expected to place additional logistical pressure on applicants from countries without designated hubs, as they may be required to travel across borders for interviews and processing, increasing both cost and travel time.

The move is also part of a wider tightening of U.S. immigration policy, which has included stricter visa scrutiny measures, proposed financial bonds for certain applicants, and evolving travel restrictions linked to security and public health concerns.

The 20 African visa processing hubs are: Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Cape Town and Johannesburg (South Africa), Dakar (Senegal), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Djibouti, Kampala (Uganda), Kigali (Rwanda), Kinshasa (DR Congo), Lagos (Nigeria), Lomé (Togo), Luanda (Angola), Malabo (Equatorial Guinea), Monrovia (Liberia), Nairobi (Kenya), Port Louis (Mauritius), Praia (Cape Verde), and Yaoundé (Cameroon).

Analysts say the restructuring represents a major shift in how the U.S. manages consular access in Africa, with potential implications for mobility, trade, and diplomatic engagement across the region.