UCL final: Chaos after PSG triumph leaves 900 arrested in France

French authorities say nearly 900 people were arrested after violent unrest erupted during celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Champions League triumph over the weekend.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez disclosed on Monday that security agencies recorded more than 890 arrests across the country following PSG’s second consecutive UEFA Champions League title win.

“We’ve had more than 890 arrests. In total, that’s 45 percent more than last year,” Nunez told broadcaster France Inter, adding that nearly 180 law enforcement officers were injured during the disturbances.

What began as jubilant celebrations quickly descended into chaos in Paris and other French cities, with clashes reported between youths and security personnel. Authorities also recorded incidents of arson, looting and vandalism.

Several vehicles were set ablaze, shops were attacked and public disorder spread across parts of the country as police battled to restore calm.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the PSG squad at the Élysée Palace on Sunday evening, praised the club’s achievement but strongly condemned the violence that followed.

While describing the team as “an immense pride” for France, Macron denounced what he called “unspeakable” scenes of destruction.

“Enough. We are fed up,” the French leader said.

“This is not football, this is not sport, this is not what we love,” he added.

The celebrations also turned deadly. Authorities confirmed that one man died while riding a motorcycle around the Paris ring road during the festivities. Officials further reported cases of stabbings and other violent attacks linked to the unrest.

The latest violence has cast a shadow over PSG’s historic European success, raising fresh concerns about crowd control and public safety during major football celebrations in France.