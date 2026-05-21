By Oluseye Ojo

A socio-political movement, The Rebirth Group (TRG), has called for the urgent renegotiation of Nigeria’s union and a return to a modified parliamentary system.

It warned that the country’s current structure had failed to address the escalating insecurity, poverty and political instability.

The group, alongside its affiliate, Concerned Citizens for Restructured Nigeria (CCRN), said Nigeria’s survival depends on genuine restructuring founded on justice, mutual respect and negotiated coexistence among the country’s diverse ethnic nationalities.

The call was made yesterday during a working visit by leaders of the North-West chapter of TRG to the group’s headquarters in Ibadan.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Zonal Leader of TRG North-West and President of the Rescue Northern Nigeria Movement, Muhammad Lawal, said the country must abandon what he described as a failing system and return to the regional parliamentary arrangement negotiated by Nigeria’s founding fathers before independence.

“We believe that priority should be given to restructuring Nigeria rather than merely preparing for another cycle of elections under a failing system.

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerians to rise peacefully and demand genuine restructuring and a return to a modified parliamentary system as negotiated and practised by our founding fathers,” Lawal declared.

He specifically referenced nationalist leaders, such as Ahmadu Bello, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo, whom he said negotiated the federal foundation upon which Nigeria was built.

According to him, Nigeria must urgently renegotiate the terms of its existence in the interest of peace, equity, development and national stability.

He argued that many northern Nigerians had become disillusioned by worsening insecurity, unemployment, poverty and lack of opportunities under the present political structure.

“Today, I stand before you not just as an individual but as a voice for many northern Nigerians, who are tired of the current realities we face,” he said.

The delegation also proposed the creation of new regional blocs in the North West as part of the restructuring agenda.

It advocated the establishment of a ‘Rima Region’ or ‘Sokeza Region, that would comprise Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and parts of Niger State, while Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and parts of Kaduna State would form a separate ‘Dalla Region.’

He maintained that the proposed regions possess adequate human and natural resources to sustain economic growth, security and self-governance.

He said restructuring would enable regions to manage resources more effectively, confront security challenges decisively and govern according to their cultural values and aspirations.

The group also condemned negotiations with bandits and criminal groups, insisting that insecurity should be tackled strictly within the framework of the law.

“These criminals are not our brothers and they must be dealt with strictly in accordance with extant laws,” he stated, adding that Islam does not support violence, banditry or the killing of innocent people.

He urged northern youth, women, elders and political leaders to unite behind the restructuring movement, declaring that the North does not need too much speech, but action, courage and rebirth.