By Seyi Babalola

Newcastle United are attempting to steal a march on Premier League rivals Manchester United, having increased their bid for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

According to Sky Germany, their new offer is £69.7m (€80m) as a fixed fee plus add-ons.

The Magpies’ first offer was £65.3m plus £4.36m (€75m+€5m) in bonuses.

Newcastle are in the market for a new striker, after Callum Wilson left at the end of his contract and the uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak.

Isak is heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool, with the Premier League champions having seen one offer rejected already.

Manchester United are also in the race to land Sesko, and have been in talks with Leipzig over the structure of a possible deal.

Sesko is yet to make up his mind on which English team to join, having seen a transfer to Arsenal fall through earlier in the summer.