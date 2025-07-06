By Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has handed the Nigerian Army and other security agencies a clear marching order to go after terrorists, bandits, insurgents, and separatists threatening the nation’s peace and unity without fear or hesitation.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the grand finale of the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) held at Murtala Square, Kaduna, on Sunday, July 6, 2025, Tinubu declared:

“To the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I say this with absolute clarity: the time to rise is now. You have my full authorisation and the trust of the Nigerian people to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine our nation. You have my confidence, my support, and my prayers.”

The President, sounding visibly moved, warned that terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and separatist agitations were no longer mere irritants but grave existential threats.

“These evils do not discriminate—they destroy churches and mosques alike and orphan children without asking their tribe or faith,” he said.

Tinubu pledged that under his watch, the welfare, morale, and operational strength of the armed forces would remain a top priority, with sustained investment in modern weapons, intelligence, and manpower to ensure Nigeria’s sovereignty remains intact.

“We are not oblivious to the challenges that confront our nation. But let it be said plainly: our response must be united, calm, and uncompromising. I assure you that this administration stands firmly with you on that path,” he told the troops.

The President paid glowing tributes to fallen heroes and wounded soldiers, vowing that their sacrifices would never be in vain.

“Many of our finest have fallen in the line of duty. Some now lie in silence beneath the soil of a grateful nation, others carry the wounds of oath as living reminders of sacrifices made in our name. Their blood will not be shed in vain; their memory will endure through generations,” he said.

Tinubu also saluted the families of serving and fallen soldiers, praising the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and the Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) for sustaining morale on the home front.

“We have no other country but Nigeria. We must not mortgage our future to division, indifference, or delay. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria and long live our Armed Forces,” he concluded, drawing thunderous applause from the parade ground.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, underscored the Nigerian Army’s long history of resilience since 1863, noting that while the Army has evolved structurally and technologically over time, its greatest asset remains unchanged.

“The most enduring legacy of the Nigerian Army is the indomitable spirit, valour, and unwavering commitment of the Nigerian soldier,” Oluyede told the gathering.

He explained that this year’s NADCEL theme, “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for the Nigerian Army Transformation Drive,” was designed to put troop welfare and professionalism at the heart of reforms.

“We cannot build a great army without well-motivated and well-trained soldiers. Their willpower, morale, and sense of purpose are the bedrock of national security,” he stressed.

Oluyede reassured Nigerians that despite evolving threats, the Army, in synergy with the Navy, Air Force, and other agencies, has consistently denied criminal elements any chance to carve out territories or undermine Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The grand event also featured military parades, tactical drills, and an exhibition of advanced hardware, drawing cheers from dignitaries, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic corps, and thousands of Kaduna residents.

Among the prominent guests were former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of State Bello Matawalle, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, former Army chiefs Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, service chiefs, lawmakers, and royal fathers.