From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has publicly praised revered cleric Bishop Hassan Kukah for his extraordinary contributions to Nigeria’s return to democracy on his 73rd birthday.

In a statement released by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Kukah’s role in the nation’s democratic journey as “remarkable”, highlighting his steadfast commitment to peace, good governance, and democratic ideals.

“Bishop Kukah’s involvement in Nigeria’s political reforms has been pivotal,” the president said. He recalled the bishop’s active participation as a member of the Truth Commission, Secretary of the Political Reform Conference, and member of the Electoral Reform Committee—roles crucial to shaping Nigeria’s democratic framework.

Beyond his political engagement, President Tinubu noted Kukah’s tireless efforts in promoting religious harmony as Chairman of Nigeria’s Inter-religious Dialogue, fostering peace between Christians and Muslims amid the nation’s diversity.

The president commended the cleric for balancing his spiritual leadership with intellectual rigour and practical guidance on how democracy can enhance development and governance across Nigeria and Africa.

As the nation celebrates the bishop’s 73rd birthday, President Tinubu expressed hope that his legacy of justice, democracy, and human development advocacy will continue to inspire future generations. He also prayed for the bishop’s long life, good health, and enduring wisdom.