From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Muheeba Dankaka as Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) for a second five-year term. Alongside this, the President appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary and retained Kayode Oladele from Ogun State as a commissioner.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Oladele, a former member of the House of Representatives appointed by President Tinubu in 2024, served as the Commission’s acting chairman after Dankaka’s first term ended.

In addition to these appointments, President Tinubu renewed the terms of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu, and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi, and Osun States respectively.

The President also named 31 new commissioners representing various states across Nigeria to serve on the Commission. These include Hon. Obina Oriaku (Abia), Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi (Adamawa), Obongawan Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra), Babangida Adamu Gwana (Bauchi), Sir Tonye Okio (Bayelsa), Aligba Eugene Tarkende (Benue), Engr. Modu Mustapha (Borno), Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River), Ederin Lovette Idisi (Delta), Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi), Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror (Edo), Hon. Sola Fokanle (Ekiti), Peter Eze (Enugu), Ibrahim Baba Mairiga (Gombe), Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Ruth Jumai Ango (Kaduna), Muhammad Awwal Nayya (Kano), Hon. Anas Isah (Katsina), Bello Idris Eneye (Kogi), Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara), Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger), Comrade Ajimudu Bola (Ondo), Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye (Oyo), Hon. Pam Bolman (Plateau), Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers), Alh. Aminu Tambar (Sokoto), Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama (Taraba), Hon. Jibir Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara), and Solomon Ayuba Dagami (FCT).