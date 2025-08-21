From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government has restated President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to improving the welfare of the Niger Delta region.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, emphasised the administration’s readiness to tackle the longstanding challenges facing the area.

According to a statement issued by Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, addressing the delegation led by the Chairman of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum and President of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Jonathan Lokpobiri, the SGF said, “President Tinubu is committed to addressing the critical issues of the Niger Delta. His administration has already taken decisive steps, including the establishment of the University of Environmental Technology in Ogoniland, aimed at resolving ecological and environmental challenges that impact both the region and the nation.”

He highlighted the president’s strategy to ensure Niger Delta natives are represented in key governmental positions, noting, “We are determined to give the people of the Niger Delta their rightful place in Nigeria’s governance.”

Akume also acknowledged previous government efforts, stating, “Past administrations laid important groundwork with initiatives like the Ministry of Niger Delta, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Amnesty Programme. Building on these foundations, the Tinubu administration is vigorously working to revive the region’s indigenous refineries to boost economic development nationwide.”

The SGF praised the youth forum for their role in fostering grassroots support, declaring, “We commend the Forum’s solidarity and commitment to mobilising their communities for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Power rotation and zoning remain essential values to promote national unity, stability, and a collective sense of belonging across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and regional groups.”

In his remarks, Lokpobiri thanked President Tinubu for his timely intervention in calming unrest in Rivers State, saying, “We are immensely grateful to President Tinubu for his swift action in nipping the festering crisis in Rivers State in the bud, thereby restoring peace and stability to our people.”

He also applauded the federal government’s youth empowerment efforts through the Amnesty Programme, noting, “The programme has been pivotal in empowering the youths of the Niger Delta, offering them renewed hope and opportunities.”

Emphasising the region’s political resolve, Lokpobiri affirmed, “The Niger Delta stands united in mobilising support for President Tinubu’s re-election. We believe the Renewed Hope Agenda is the right path to revamping Nigeria’s economy and ensuring sustainable development across the nation.”