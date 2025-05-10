From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is prioritising South East in the national development architecture.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the remarks in his response in his appreciation to Tinubu over his state visit to Anambra State.

He said the president’s sense of inclusive leadership and commitment to an egalitarian nation speaks volumes in his words during the event, hosted by the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

“Anambra has huge potential, and with Soludo, we can all work together to fast-track the vision. We will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity to Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians,” he said

Umahi, in a statement, appreciated Tinubu and assured him that as a people of gratitude, Anambra State and South East would continue to cherish and honour him and will overwhelmingly reciprocate his unwavering love for Ndigbo come 2027 general elections.

He expressed gratitude to the president for prioritising South East in the national development architecture of the Renewed Hope administration and for guaranteeing its actualisation in policy and implementation.

“By Mr President’s words in Anambra State, we are working to build critical infrastructure — roads, rail, and power, and ensure that every corner of Nigeria, including Anambra, feels the impact of governance that works.

“The Presidential Power Initiative and the on-going digital economy drive will open more doors for the resourceful people of this state. He has continued to inspire generations of Nigerian nationalities with a purposeful and inclusive leadership and this underpins his sense of egalitarianism,” Umahi said.