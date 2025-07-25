From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Sarkin Katsinan and Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Ibrahim Bello, who passed away Friday morning in Abuja at the age of 71.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, describing the loss as one that transcends the emir’s immediate community, President Tinubu praised the late monarch’s lifelong dedication to service.

“The late Emir will be remembered for his sense of duty, commitment to his people, and exemplary leadership,” he said.

Extending his condolences to the Zamfara State government, its people, and the family of the late Emir, President Tinubu prayed for Allah’s mercy on the departed soul.