From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

President Bola Tinubu has declared support for the re-election bid of Governor Chukwuma Soludo as he commissioned various projects amid tight security and fanfare.

President Tinubu, who touched down at the Prof Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri by 12.15pm yesterday was received by Governor Soludo and other stakeholders.

Speaking during a town hall meeting at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, President Tinubu declared support for Soludo who he described as his friend, brilliant man, smart brain and highly connected.

Tinubu said the gathering offered the nation another opportunity of celebrating diversity as well as maintaining brotherliness.

“To me, a reflection of our diversity is present here with the presence of the Progressives Governors. Our diversity will lead to prosperity. We have a solution because we have Soludo. I stood as a candidate seeking your votes during the presidential election. In less than 2 years since assumption of office as your president, I thank you for your encouragement and support.

“I am delighted to be back and commission projects. I come as a great friend. The South East zone is home to enterprise and strength.”

Tinubu promised to work together with the governor to deliver dividends of democracy.

“My visit today bears a bold testament. I recalled that Soludo is my friend and I salute his vision, he has the brain, he’s a great thinker, he knows the way and we will work together. Soludo is a person who will bring prosperity to you and a solid foundation has been laid by him and Anambra is on the rise.”

President Tinubu who spoke on the iconic Light Tower which he commissioned described the project as symbolic. Anambra tower of light and other many projects together with the massive infrastructural transformation and human capital development, we are bold to watch leadership being achieved in a short period in Anambra State. I recalled when we came to tame the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos and people doubted it but we stood our ground.”

He promised to make huge ecological investment in the state to tackle erosion which has been ravaging Anambra State.

“Anambra has almost become the erosion capital of the world, we will do everything to make ecological investment in tackling erosion and abandoned federal road road projects especially linking Anambra to Kogi. The Ministry of Transport will design the master plan.

“With our progressive ideological alliance, we will continue to partner with Anambra State to deliver shared prosperity to ndi Anambra and Nigerians and we will continue to be brothers because we are one family and single family, diverse, living in different rooms but same house called Nigeria. We must work together and bring prosperity. We are required to confront the wastefulness of the past, the ineptitude and bring confidence to our people. Agriculture is receiving massive attention. We have negotiated and passed into law the new minimum wage and I’m glad that I’m informed Anambra is paying.

“We have to invest in our future and the future of children and education is the greatest investment and weapon against poverty. We will work to secure the future of our people. We will conquer insurgency and we will defeat them.”

Governor Chukwuma Soludo said his administration has constructed over 500km of roads and flyovers including other critical infrastructure across the state alongside general hospitals.

“Ours is an agenda with a deadline in line with our vision of Anambra Dubai Taiwan. Anambra is clearly on the rise.

“We are here to celebrate you. With the 179 communities giving you chieftaincy titles. You tamed the Atlantic Ocean of Lagos and you are courageous in taming the economy. Stay the cause Mr president. We thank you for appointing Ndi Anambra into various positions.

“Beyond Anambra State, Nigeria will survive and that is why Anambra State will not only support President Tinubu but support him to succeed. I’m an unrepentant progressive and APGA had given support to the president in 2011 and today I want to inform you that that culture of APGA has not changed because we have keyed into the progressive nature and progressives and we will support Mr. President.

“Strongly rooted in centre progressivism. APGA adopted the president in the centre and I want to tell you that that has not changed. APGA has strategically aligned with the centre.”

Former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, described President Tinubu’s visit as strategic in strengthening ties with the state government.

Sir Emeka Offor urged the people of the state to support the return of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The occasion was attended by governors of Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ogun, Delta, Borno among others including the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and Minister for Works, David Umahi among others.