From Abdulrazaq Mungadi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and four other eminent Nigerians who were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, during its combined convocation ceremony.

Speaking during the event, Tinubu described the honorees as individuals of exceptional pedigree whose achievements have positively shaped Nigeria’s development trajectory.

Represented by the Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Prof. Ibrahim Hassan Garba, the President said, “I congratulate the four Honorary Doctorate awardees on their deserving consideration and conferment by this institution. Each of the recipients is an eminent Nigerian that has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development from their individual fields.”

He noted that the recipients, drawn from public service, business, and other sectors, have consistently demonstrated exemplary character and commitment to national progress. He emphasised that they have become symbols of integrity, excellence, service, and transformative leadership.

“These are distinguished Nigerians with worthy credentials and a history of significant contributions in fostering positive change and development across the country’s landscape,” the President added.

The ceremony, held at the university’s main campus, was part of the third combined convocation activities that celebrated both academic achievements and national service. The honorary degrees, according to the university management, were conferred to recognise the former governor of Abia State and other individuals who have made outstanding impacts in their respective areas of influence.

The event also served as a platform for stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to the advancement of education and the development of the country.

President Tinubu applauded FUK for identifying and honouring such transformational leaders, stating that such recognition will inspire younger generations to pursue excellence and service to the nation.