From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the release of N16.7 billion for the immediate reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, which was destroyed by flooding in May this year.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, said the Minister made the disclosure in Abakaliki on Saturday after a meeting with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Idris, who is leading a Federal Government delegation on a three-day tour of projects and citizen engagements in the South-East, said the approval underscored the administration’s responsiveness to urgent infrastructure needs.

“We want to thank Mr. President and we want to thank the Honourable Minister of Works. We jointly discussed this and approached Mr. President, who graciously approved it. It means a lot to the people. It’s N16.7 billion to reconstruct the bridge — a 10-span bridge,” Idris said.

Idris commended Umahi for his swift response in the wake of the disaster, including dispatching experts to assess the damage shortly after the bridge was washed away.

The Minister also said the approval for the bridge reconstruction will be “music to the ears of the government and people of Niger State.”

In his remarks, Umahi said President Tinubu is a compassionate and listening leader, who is committed to solving the challenges confronting the citizens.

“The President approved the immediate reconstruction of the bridge as requested by the Honourable Minister. He graciously approved because of him,” Umahi said.

Umahi also said the latest round of approvals for provision of infrastructure cuts across all the geo-political zones of the country.

He listed some of the approvals to include: the reconstruction of the washed-away 5-span bridge in Wukari, Taraba State; the Lokoja Bridge; the permanent repair of the washed-away section of the Afikpo in Ebonyi to Abia and Imo State; the Keffi Flyover Bridge; the Jebba Bridge in Kwara State; seven bridges in Edo State; and a bridge in Kebbi State.