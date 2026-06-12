ECN DG salutes Tinubu’s resilience, vision on Democracy Day

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Engr. Mustapha Abdullahi, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast leadership and commitment to democratic governance, saying his administration’s reforms are restoring hope and putting Nigeria on the path of prosperity.

In a Democracy Day message on Thursday, Abdullahi described the President’s leadership as courageous and visionary, noting that Nigerians have continued to witness strategic interventions aimed at repositioning the economy, strengthening institutions, expanding infrastructure and improving energy access.

“Under your administration, Nigerians have continued to witness bold reforms and strategic interventions aimed at repositioning the economy, strengthening institutions, improving infrastructure, deepening energy access and restoring hope in the nation’s future,” he said.

The ECN boss noted that Democracy Day remains a significant reminder of the sacrifices made by patriotic Nigerians in the struggle for freedom, justice and the sustenance of democratic values.

According to him, the celebration also provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of accountable governance, visionary leadership and inclusive nation-building.

“Your Renewed Hope Agenda has continued to inspire confidence among citizens and reinforce the belief that Nigeria is on a path toward greater prosperity and stability,” Abdullahi stated.

He commended President Tinubu’s resilience and determination in steering the affairs of the country at a critical period in its democratic journey.

“Your dedication to democratic ideals and people-centred governance continues to strengthen the foundations of our republic,” he added.

Abdullahi also paid tribute to Nigerians for their enduring faith in democracy, describing their resilience and patriotism as the backbone of national progress.

“Together, through unity, hard work and collective responsibility, we can build a stronger, more peaceful and economically vibrant Nigeria.”

He prayed for continued wisdom, strength, sound health and divine guidance for the President as he leads the nation towards enduring peace, sustainable growth and democratic consolidation