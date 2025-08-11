From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) disclosed on Monday that six multidisciplinary research laboratories are being installed at different locations across the country.

This, it said, will enable researchers to conduct all types of research locally, thus eliminating the need to send research samples abroad for analysis.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), led by its President, Mobolaji Adeniyi.

Echono mentioned that four of these state-of-the-art facilities are currently being installed at Port Harcourt, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos, while work on the two will commence before the end of the year.

He revealed that the agency would soon commission some iconic projects across the country, adding that four of the projects would be unveiled in Kano and Osun States before the end of the month.

He said: “The biggest observation that was made when I became TETFund Executive Secretary was the fact that we were dotting our campuses with all sorts of blocks. But we are now transiting to iconic buildings.

“I am pleased to report that, within the week, we would commission some of the projects that I feel proud to associate with, and then Nigerians will see what the new type of architecture of our campuses that reflect the ambience that is required.

“Campus architecture has its own serene, its own grandeur that is known all over the world. And they were trying to recreate that in our campuses. Thereafter, we will be in Osun State, where we will commission several projects before the end of the month.

“So, Nigerians will begin to see what our campuses should look like, not some of the horrible videos that we have seen depicting inhumane living environment.”

In her remarks, the NIA applauded the intervention agency under Echono for the development of infrastructure in the educational sector.

She called for patronage of more NIA members, especially in the design of institutions’ infrastructure. “These interventions in Nigeria’s Tertiary Education sector have left indelible marks in our educational development.

“We commend specifically the much heralded initiative of the TETFund Centres of Excellence (TCoEs) interventions across some tertiary institutions nationwide. Our institutions are referred to as Citadels of Knowledge & Learning isn’t a misnomer. It connotes a certain level of characteristic command of presence and ambience which are aptly exhibited by our first generation universities,” she stated.