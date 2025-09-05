By Christopher Oji

Boko Haram terrorists at the early hour of Friday, attacked Immigration Officer’s official residence, killing two officers :Buture M Ibrahim, head of Border Control and Otojah, head of JTF at Monguno, Yobe State.

Two others officers were also injured and are currently receiving treatment at Monguno General Hospital.

A wireless message by SC Abatcha Maidugu,DO Monguno ,to the authority , made available to the Sun Newspapers reads: “On September 5, 2025, at about 0106 hours , a confirmed report revealed that some suspected element of BHT attacked Immigration officer’s .The insurgents have burnt down the entire resistance to ashes.”

The terrorists outside from the killings and burning down residential buildings also burnt down some vehicles in the premises.

As at the time of filling this report, NIS officers have been mourning the death of their officers and other collosal damages cause by the insurgents.

An immigration officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not supposed to speak with the press,said the gruesome murder of the two officers was a heavy blow to the organization .

The officer described the deceased officers as dedicated staff who had put many years of selfless services to the nation.