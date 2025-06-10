Bayer Leverkusen star, Nathan Tella has defended Erik ten Hag, urging critics to acknowledge the Dutch coach’s proven success despite recent doubts.

The 55-year-old signed a two-year contract to take over as coach of the Bundesliga club after Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid.

Ten Hag had a successful run at Ajax before moving to Manchester United in 2022. During his two years at Old Trafford, he won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup but was dismissed with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League.

While expressing his eagerness to work with the Dutchman, the Nigeria international praised the quality the tactician brings to the BayArena.

“I’m looking forward to it (playing for Ten Hag) a lot. I think he is a very good manager,” Tella told Flashscore.com in an exclusive interview.

“I know, obviously, people are short-sighted and look at only what he’s done at Man United, but people forget he’s won two trophies with them, and what he did with Ajax.

“To even get a job at Manchester United from Ajax, it shows he must be doing something incredible.

“And even (though) it didn’t go the way perhaps people wanted it to go, but then to get a job at Leverkusen shows you that he’s such a high-quality manager because of the manager he’s coming in to replace.”

Ten Hag will officially start as Die Werkself coach on July 1, with his first competitive match in the DFB Cup first round from August 15 to 18, followed by the Bundesliga season opener the next weekend.

“I’ve not even met him yet. I’ve just seen the pictures of him signing, and it’s given me motivation to want to play for him,” the Nigerian continued.

“Another manager to impress, another big name in world football, and to have the opportunity to work for him and with him is something I’m really looking forward to.”