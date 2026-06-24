World Cup: France coach Didier Deschamps loses mum, to miss Norway clash

France coach, Didier Deschamps will miss his team’s final 2026 World Cup group-stage match against Norway following the death of his mother.

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Tuesday that Deschamps learned of his mother’s passing that morning and has returned to France to attend her funeral.

Deschamps, 57, will not be on the touchline for Friday’s game in Boston.

Long-time assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of the team in his absence.

The FFF issued a statement expressing sadness over the news and confirming Deschamps’ departure from the squad’s base in the United States.

FFF president, Philippe Diallo granted permission for the coach to return home.

France is competing in Group I at the 2026 tournament.

Les Blues qualified for the round of 32 after defeating Senegal 3-1 on June 16 and Iraq 3-0 on June 22.

The match against Norway will conclude their group-stage campaign.

Deschamps has been a central figure in French football for decades, captaining the team to the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 titles and leading them as coach to victory in the 2018 World Cup.