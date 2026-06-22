Lagos creates ‘waste police’, vows crackdown on indiscriminate refuse dumping

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Special Task Force to combat indiscriminate waste dumping across the metropolis, particularly on roads, bus stops, garages, and lay-bys.

Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this in an X post on Sunday.

The commissioner noted that as part of the initiative, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) would work with government agencies as “waste police” to monitor and report environmental violations.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi emphasised that tackling environmental abuse requires collaboration between government and transport unions, warning that offenders would face sanctions.

He also directed union leaders to ensure cleanliness in their garages and parks, discourage indiscriminate trading, and remove illegal structures that contribute to waste generation.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Egube, highlighted the critical role of transport workers in maintaining public order and security, urging them to report suspicious activities and support efforts to keep Lagos clean and safe.

Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin noted that Lagos generates about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily and called on transport unions to help prevent waste disposal on roads, promote proper waste management, and stop street trading around bus stops and newly constructed roads.