Fake policeman arrested after allegedly stealing officer’s uniform in Lagos

23 June 2026 8:23 am WAT

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Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old man, Onipede Ojo, for allegedly stealing a police officer’s bag containing official and personal items before using the recovered uniform to impersonate a serving police officer.

According to the police, the stolen bag contained a camouflage uniform, warrant card, mobile phone, ATM card and other belongings belonging to an officer identified as Inspector Jimoh Weheed.

The suspect was reportedly apprehended after members of the public became suspicious of his conduct while he was dressed in the police uniform. Residents reportedly observed that his mannerisms and responses did not reflect those of a trained police officer, prompting them to question him.

In a video circulating on social media, Ojo claimed he found the camouflage uniform, which carried Inspector Weheed’s name tag, along Maryland Road in Lagos. However, further inquiries raised doubts about his explanation, leading to his arrest.

The Lagos State Police Command said the suspect was handed over to its operatives for investigation and is currently in custody.

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Police authorities disclosed that preliminary findings indicate the suspect allegedly used the stolen uniform to present himself as a police officer, an action that constitutes impersonation under Nigerian law.

The command said investigations are ongoing and assured that the suspect would be charged in court once the inquiry is concluded.

Commending residents for their vigilance, the police noted that public alertness played a critical role in exposing the alleged impersonation. The command, however, warned against mob action and extra-judicial punishment, stressing that suspects should always be handed over to security agencies for lawful investigation and prosecution.

The police also urged Lagos residents to remain security-conscious and continue providing timely information on suspicious movements and activities in their communities, adding that collaboration between the public and law enforcement remains vital in tackling crime across the state.

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Ben Nwoye

23rd June 2026

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