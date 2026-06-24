Lagos police intercept 47 sacks of military camouflage, arrest four suspects

By Lawrence Agbo

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted 47 sacks of military camouflage uniforms and 80 cartons of suspected illicit substances along the Lekki-Epe corridor, arresting four suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, disclosed this on Tuesday at the command headquarters in Ikeja, saying the seizure followed intelligence received by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

According to Tijani, the truck carrying the items was intercepted while leaving Lagos, with the consignment allegedly headed for a destination in the South-East.

“This was intercepted by operatives of the tactical team while it was being moved out of Lagos State,” the police commissioner said.

“We received intelligence on the movement and immediately swung into action. The vehicle conveying the sacks was headed from Lagos to a destination in the South-East.”

He said the suspects transporting the items were taken into custody and were assisting investigators to trace those behind the importation and intended distribution of the materials.

Tijani added that suspected illicit drugs were found in the truck alongside the camouflage uniforms.

“Following the intelligence, the vehicle was intercepted and those transporting the items were arrested. They are currently in our custody and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The police commissioner said the command was investigating the possible use of the uniforms, noting that criminal groups had previously been seen wearing military-style camouflage.

“Areas where we have seen these bandits, we have seen them wear these uniforms all over the place. Who knows what they want to do with this? Nobody could tell,” Tijani said.

He said investigators were working to establish the source, ownership and intended recipients of the seized items.