From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese has tasked Nigerian leaders to tackle the massive hunger and poverty, saying that economic statistics by the government does not reflect the harsh reality faced by many citizens.

Onaiyekan stated this in a homily at Rev. Fr. Maurice Emelu’s 20th priestly ordination and 50th birthday celebration at Church of Immaculate Conception, Umuchima, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo.

The Cardinal Onaiyekan highlighted a stark contrast saying “fifteen to twenty years ago, Nigeria was poor but not hungry. Today, unfortunately, Nigerians are hungry and poor”

He said rather than focus on the big statistics that Nigeria economy was doing well, leaders should focus on tackling the massive hunger and poverty in the land.

Onaiyekan said: “This promise of a better future and therefore, we should accept the difficulties around us is not acceptable.

“Our politicians are talking of renewed hope, with little or nothing to sustain such hope, which for many has turned into hopelessness.

“There is a growing burden of poverty in our nation, a tragic irony in a nation richly blessed by God.

“President Bola Tinubu should not just listen to his advisers, but should come down and eat with the poor to feel their pains,” he stated.

The Cleric who affirmed the Church’s commitment to social welfare through education and healthcare, advocated for renewed collaboration between the Church and the Government to improve public services for all.

He commended Emelu’s initiative to feed over 1,000 families, calling it an exemplary act, urging Nigerians, at home and abroad, to combat the nation’s multidimensional poverty with similar gesture.

In a speech, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, said Nigeria was currently passing through a difficult period.

Obi, who joined other dignitaries to serve food to the guests present, expressed a desire for a Nigeria where collective well-being is prioritised.

“This is the way we want our society to be, a society where people care for the needy. We want more of Fr. Maurice and individuals who care for the poor,” he stated.

Also speaking, Sen. Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West (Orlu) Senatorial District, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Emelu.

Izunaso specifically commended Emelu for his profound compassion and dedicated efforts in “bringing home what God has blessed him with.”

Rep. Uchenna Okonkwo representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency also lauded Emelu’s initiative, praising the selfless act of honoring the needy.

Okonkwo, who emphasised its timely significance amidst the nation’s current economic challenges, said Emelu’s motif of dedication, grace, and philanthropic assistance to the less privileged should be emulated.

Responding, Emelu, a Professor of Communication and Digital Media and founder of the U.S.-based non-governmental organisation, Gratia Vobis Ministries, Inc., said the occasion concluded a four-day charity programme.

Emelu described the charitable endeavour as “an act of faith, a manifestation of the Jubilee of Hope, and a testament to what God has placed in my heart.”

“Four years ago, during a deep moment of prayer, the Lord put it in my heart to treat the poorest of the poor in our midst like kings and queens,” Emelu explained.

He said beneficiaries, carefully selected from the five South-East states after an eight-month research period involving village leaders, journalists, and a guiding priest, were transported in air-conditioned buses and walked on red carpets.

He further revealed a divine instruction to eat at the same table as the beneficiaries and personally serve them to underscore the humility and reverence at the core of the initiative.

Emelu disclosed a comprehensive plan to establish a skill acquisition center in Umuchima community to train and educate youth and women in various skills, fostering self-reliance and long-term economic empowerment.

The beneficiaries were provided with a total of 1,000 bags of 50kg rice and cash donations for condiments, designed to sustain them for one month.

In a significant symbolic gesture of future empowerment, Emelu also offered a full scholarship to Miss Uchechi Akuzie, covering her university education.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Tina Muoghalu, from Isiokpo in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, appreciated Emelu, saying that the gestured had encouraged her with hope for the future.