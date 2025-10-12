The Super Eagles have landed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, after they were forced to make an emergency return to Angola on Saturday due to a mid-air scare.

According to the latest reports, the team touched down safely at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at 8:05 am on Sunday.

The sports delegation was on the way to Uyo from Polokwane, South Africa, when the aircraft conveying them suffered a broken windshield after takeoff from Luanda, Angola, where it had stopped to refuel.

The pilot reportedly maintained composure during the incident, steering the aircraft back to Luanda Airport while ensuring the safety of everyone aboard.

Speaking on the incident, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed that emergency logistics were swiftly activated, with another aircraft dispatched from Lagos to convey the team to Uyo.

Due to the development, the team’s scheduled arrival ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic was delayed.

With the Super Eagles’ arrival, Nigerians wait with bated breath as the national team gets set for a match that could define their World Cup qualification hopes.