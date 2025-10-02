From Adannna Nnamani, Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned that universities might be plunged into another round of industrial crisis if the Federal Government fails to release the withheld salaries and honour outstanding agreements reached with the union.

The warning came at the end of SSANU’s 52nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, recently.

In a communiqué signed by its National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, yesterday, the union expressed disappointment over the government’s continued silence and inaction on the renegotiation of the 2009 FG/SSANU agreement and condemned the non-payment of two months’ withheld salaries from the 2022 strike.

It also demanded the immediate release of N40 billion in earned allowances, accusing the government of breaching the memorandum of understanding signed with the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU.

Beyond union matters, SSANU raised concerns about insecurity, rising food shortages, poor infrastructure and underfunded education and healthcare systems, warning that Nigeria risks deeper crises if urgent steps are not taken.

The Union also urged the government to strengthen university governance, ensure prompt pension remittances, expand solar power installations across campuses and grant traditional rulers a stronger role in national security.

“NEC in session further calls on the federal and state governments to increase budgetary allocations to health and education and to ensure that all funds are fully and transparently disbursed.

“Strengthen primary healthcare systems while improving working conditions to curb the brain drain of professionals.

“Declare targeted security emergencies in high-risk states with the deployment of modern technology, intelligence gathering and community policing, while addressing root causes, such as poverty, youth unemployment and land-use conflicts.

“Support farmers through provision of inputs, access to credits, storage facilities and irrigation systems to safeguard food security and stabilise prices.

“Prioritise infrastructure development by maintaining roads, ensuring reliable electricity, providing safe water and implementing effective flood-control measures.

“NEC calls on all tiers of government to act with urgency and sincerity, noting that Nigerians deserve concrete action, not promises,” the document stated.

The Union further urged members to remain steadfast in professionalism, integrity and constructive engagement, while expressing commitment to continued advocacy for a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

Last week, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) extended its two weeks strike ultimatum to the Federal Government over the same matters.

Before then, the unions had issued a seven-day ultimatum.